पीएम मोदी रैली में कह गए कुछ ऐसा भाजपा के लिए हो गई बड़ी मुश्किल
Updated Thu, 29 Dec 2016 07:18 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने परिवर्तन महारैली के दौरान एक ऐसा बयान दे डाला जिससे खुद भाजपा ही मुश्किल में पड़ गई है। बुधवार को मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत ने न्यायिक जांच बैठाकर इस मुद्दे को और हवा दे दी। इस बहाने उन्होंने मोदी पर जमकर निशाने साधे।
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
