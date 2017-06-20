बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस महल के कुंए से पता चलेगा सरस्वती नदी का बड़ा रहस्य
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
saraswati river mystery under Jaisalmer Fort
{"_id":"5948cc484f1c1b35498b4b01","slug":"saraswati-river-mystery-under-jaisalmer-fort","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 01:39 PM IST
कुछ समय पहले नासा के सेटेलाइट चित्रों से जैसलमेर में प्राचीन जल के चैनल होने की जो बात उभरकर सामने आई। केएलडीएवी पीजी कॉलेज रुड़की के पूर्व प्राचार्य ने इससे संबंधित ऐसी बात बताई जो सरस्वती नदी के अस्तित्व को लेकर नया खुलासा कर सकती है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e4f2a1126f4de0b8b458b","slug":"choreographer-ganesh-acharya-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0906\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u2018\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top