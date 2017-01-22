बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस पर्वत से बर्फ हटते ही शुरू होगी संजीवनी बूटी की खोज, यहां है मौजूद
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 02:18 PM IST
उत्तराखंड स्थित द्रोणगिरि पर्वत पर बर्फ की चादर हटते ही पुरातन ग्रंथों में वर्णित संजीवनी बूटी की तलाश शुरू हो जाएगी। इसके लिए आयुष विभाग ने शासन को 20 लाख रुपये का प्रस्ताव भेजा है। इस संबंध में शासन पहले ही कमेटी गठित कर चुका है।
