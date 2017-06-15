बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ईद पर अपनी फिल्म ट्यूबलाइट में ये मशहूर पहाड़ी गीत गाते दिखेंगे सलमान
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 01:19 AM IST
ईद के मौके पर बॉलीवुड के डेशिंग एक्टर सलमान खान अपने फैंस को एक नए अंदाज में नजर आएंगे। इस दौरान उनकी आने वाली फिल्म
ट्यूबलाइट में वे एक मशहूर पहाड़ी गीत भी गाते दिखेंगे। आप भी जानना चाहेंगे कि क्या है वो गीत, तो आगे पढ़िए...
