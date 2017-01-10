आपका शहर Close

फैमिली संग 'पहाड़ों की रानी' में आए ‌क्रिकेट के गॉड, बर्फबारी से हुआ वेलकम

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, मसूरी

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 10:26 PM IST
sachin tendulkar reached mussoorie.

सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी होते ही भारत रत्न और पूर्व क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर मंगलवार को सपरिवार अपने पसंदीदा हिल स्टेशन मसूरी पहुंच गए। उनके पहुंचते ही मौसम मेहरबान हुआ और पर्यटन नगरी में हिमपात शुरू हो गया। सचिन हर साल यहां सर्दियों में परिवार के साथ आकर ठहरते हैं।

