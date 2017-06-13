बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महाप्रलय में बचने के बाद भी इस वजह से काल के गाल में समा गए थे तीर्थयात्री
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 11:27 PM IST
वर्ष 2013 में भगवान शिव के इस धाम में आई जल प्रलय के खौफनाक मंजर जिसने भी देखा सहम उठा। देखते ही देखते पल भर में सब कुछ तबाह हो गया। कुछ यात्री आपदा में मौत की नींद सो गए। तो कुछ बच गए।
