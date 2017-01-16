बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पब्लिक मीटिंग में राहुल दिखाने लगे फटा कुर्ता, जानिए क्या है इसका राज?
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 09:54 PM IST
उत्तराखंड में विजय संकल्प सम्मेलन में कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए राहुल गांधी ने अचानक माइक छोड़ा और सामने आकर अपना फटा कुर्ता दिखाने लगे। जानिए आखिर राहुल ने ऐसा क्यों किया?
