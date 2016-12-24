आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कितनी सफल रही उत्तराखंड में राहुल गांधी की रैली? खुद देखिए तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 02:59 AM IST
rahul gandhi almora rally photos.

कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने शुक्रवार को अल्मोड़ा में पहुंचकर चुनावी घमासान का बिगुल फूंक दिया। विधानसभा चुनावों के मद्देनजर राहुल गांधी की इस रैली को काफी महत्वपूर्ण माना जा रहा था। तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसी रही रैली...

  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

rahul gandhi rally rahul gandhi in almora

नोटबंदी पर संग्राम

जैसे इंदिरा ने आपातकाल पर मांगी थी माफी, वैसा ही नोटबंदी पर करें मोदी: चिदंबरम

p chidambaram statement over demonetisation and narendra modi

Most Viewed

{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

दो बैंकों में खाता होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, old currency and note ban in india
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अगर आपके भी दो बैंकों में खाते हैं तो आपके लिए बड़ी जरूरी है ये खबर

note ban, if u have two bank accounts, cashless transaction possible by online fund transfer
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585d563f4f1c1ba107e3acc1","slug":"rahul-gandhi-almora-rally-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940? \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

कितनी सफल रही उत्तराखंड में राहुल गांधी की रैली? खुद देखिए तस्वीरें

rahul gandhi almora rally photos.
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
कपिल शर्मा ने आमिर खान को दी मात, किया ऐसा कारनामा

कपिल शर्मा ने आमिर खान को दी मात, किया ऐसा कारनामा

इस देश में महिलाओं का है राज, पुरुषों का होता है ये अंजाम

इस देश में महिलाओं का है राज, पुरुषों का होता है ये अंजाम

रूस के साइबेरिया में टेम्परेचर माइनस 86°C के नीचे, बाल-दाढ़ी तक पर जमी बर्फ, तस्वीरें

रूस के साइबेरिया में टेम्परेचर माइनस 86°C के नीचे, बाल-दाढ़ी तक पर जमी बर्फ, तस्वीरें

बहू ऐश्वर्या की इस कामयाबी पर बिग बी का हुआ सीना चौड़ा

बहू ऐश्वर्या की इस कामयाबी पर बिग बी का हुआ सीना चौड़ा

﻿