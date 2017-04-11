आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

बंदर को आधा न‌िगल चुका था अजगर लेक‌िन ...

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, डोईवाला

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 11:32 PM IST
 python tried to swallow the monkey

लच्छीवाला रेंज के सत्तीवाला गांव में मंगलवार देर शाम एक अजगर ने बंदर को दबोच लिया।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

python swallow

ना'पाक' करतूत

कुलभूषण जाधव के पास अपील के लिए 60 दिन, सुषमा ने कहा- अंजाम भुगतेगा पाक

Kulbhushan Jadhav: Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan forces prepared to respond to any threat

Most Viewed

कूलभूषण को पाक ने दी मौत की सजा, अब भारत के इस कदम से भूखे मरेगा पाकिस्तान

kulbhusn jadhav case hits indo pak trade sentiments
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

4 शादियां, डे-नाइट शिफ्ट बताकर अलग-अलग बीवियों के साथ रहता था

Fraud with four girls through facebook, haryana news
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

गर्ल्स हॉस्टल में क्या-क्या करती हैं लड़कियां, जब सामने आई सच्चाई तो वायरल हुआ ये वीडियो

what happens when girls live together will amaze you that its your story, video goes viral
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top