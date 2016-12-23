बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चमत्कारः यहां घी के दीये जलाने से भर जाती है सूनी गोद
{"_id":"585cfa724f1c1b1917e39d88","slug":"pooja-for-baby-in-kamleshwar-mahadev-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0918\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 04:14 PM IST
देवभूमि उत्तराखंड में मौजूद इस मंदिर की महिमा अपरंपार है। हस साल यहां महिलाएं अपनी सूनी गोद भरने का वरदान प्राप्त करने आती हैं।
