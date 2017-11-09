बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यह सरकारी बैंक बंद कर सकता है अपनी शाखाएं, कहीं इनमें आपका खाता तो नहीं
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 10:50 AM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
खबर है कि देश का यह सरकारी बैंक अपनी 300 ब्रांच बंद कर सकता है। अगर आपका खाता इस बैंक में है तो ये खबर आपके लिए जरूरी है।
