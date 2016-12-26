बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देहरादून में PM मोदी की रैली कल, ये रहेगा प्रधानमंत्री का कार्यक्रम
Updated Mon, 26 Dec 2016 09:06 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मंगलवार को देहरादून में चार धाम के लिए ऑल वेदर रोड का शिलान्यास करेंगे। 11 हजार 700 करोड़ रुपये की इस सामरिक महत्व की परियोजना से न केवल चारधाम यात्रा मार्ग सुरक्षित होगा बल्कि सीमांत क्षेत्रों तक सैन्य बलों का आवागमन सुलभ हो जाएगा।
