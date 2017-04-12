बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खुले में शौच न जाने की अपील वाला यह पोस्टर देख खुद को हंसने से नहीं रोक पाए PM मोदी
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 05:09 PM IST
खुले में शौच न करने की इस अनोखी अपील ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी का दिल लूट लिया। जी हां, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी इस अपील से इतना खुश हुए कि ट्विटर पर ये लिख दिया। इस पोस्टर में अमिताभ बच्चन कह रहे हैं, 'मां चल मेरे साथ रहेगी', जबकि शशि कपूर कह रहे हैं, 'नहीं मां मेरे साथ रहेगी'। पोस्टर में निरूपमां रॉय (मां) कह रही हैं कि, ' नहीं, जो पहले शौचालय बनाएगा, मैं उसके साथ रहूंगी।
