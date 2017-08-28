बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
SHOCKING PICS: स्कूल जा रहे बच्चों को रास्ते में दिखा कुछ ऐसा, अटक गई सांसे
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 05:58 PM IST
बच्चे स्कूल जा रहे थे। तभी रास्ते में उन्होंने ऐसा मंजर देखा जिससे उनके होश उड़ गए। एक विशालकाय अजगर जिंदा हिरण को निगल गया। ये शॉकिंग तस्वीरें आपके भी होश उड़ा सकती है।
