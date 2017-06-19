बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में देखिए, कैसे मानसून से पहले ही तालाब बन गई राजधानी
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 11:23 PM IST
मानसून से पहले की बारिश से सोमवार को शहर तालाब में तब्दील हो गया है। जगह-जगह जल भराव के साथ अटे नालों की गंदगी भी सड़कों पर आ गई। नतीजा यह हुआ कि शहर में हर तरफ यातायात प्रभावित हो गया। सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत पैदल यात्रियों को हुई है।
