बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
photos: अतिथि शिक्षकों और पुलिस के बीच जबरदस्त हाथापाई, 497 गिरफ्तार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
photos of fight between police and guest teacher during protest
{"_id":"594953164f1c1b56428b4665","slug":"photos-of-fight-between-police-and-guest-teacher-during-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"photos: \u0905\u0924\u200c\u093f\u0925\u200c\u093f \u0936\u200c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0908, 497 \u0917\u200c\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 10:37 PM IST
नियुक्ति की मांग को लेकर पिछले दो सप्ताह से अधिक समय से धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे अतिथि शिक्षकों ने मंगलवार को सीएम आवास कूच किया। हालांकि पुलिस ने सुभाष रोड पर बैरिकेडिंग कर उन्हें रोक लिया। यहां पुलिस व प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच करीब तीन घंटे तक धक्का-मुक्की और नोकझोंक चलती रही।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593bb5334f1c1b8c6b9c8516","slug":"bjp-mp-kc-patel-honey-trap-case-ajay-pal-arrested-by-delhi-police-in-connection-with-the-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0935\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top