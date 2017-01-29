बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में देखें, भारतीय सेना की दिलेरी और देश सेवा का जज्बा
Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 12:29 PM IST
देहरादून के महिंद्रा ग्राउंड में आयोजित हो रहे दो दिवसीय 'नो योर आर्मी मेले' में भारतीय सेना के गौरवशाली इतिहास और ताकत का सुंदर प्रदर्शन किया गया।
