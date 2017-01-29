आपका शहर Close

तस्वीरों में देखें, भारतीय सेना की दिलेरी और देश सेवा का जज्बा

ब्यूरो / अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 12:29 PM IST
photos of Dehradun Army mela in mahindra ground

देहरादून के महिंद्रा ग्राउंड में आयोजित हो रहे दो दिवसीय 'नो योर आर्मी मेले' में भारतीय सेना के गौरवशाली इतिहास और ताकत का सुंदर प्रदर्शन किया गया।

