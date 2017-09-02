बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
DAV में छात्रों ने होली खेलकर मनाया एबीपीपी की जीत का जश्न, ढोल नगाड़ों पर जमकर झूमें, तस्वीरें...
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 10:19 AM IST
प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े कॉलेज डीएवी में छात्रों ने लगातार 11वीं बार एबीबीपी की जीत का जोरदार जश्न मनाया। छात्र होली खेलकर ढोल नगाड़ों पर जमकर झूमे। तस्वीरों में देखिए...
