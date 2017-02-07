बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भूकंप के बाद दहशत में रुद्रनगरी के लोग, घरों के अंदर जाने से रहे डर
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 08:44 PM IST
सोमवार रात्रि को 10.33 बजे रिक्टर स्केल पर आए भूकंप के झटके से रुद्रप्रयाग के लोग अभी तक सहमे हुए हैं। भूकंप के झटकों से कई घर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए हैं जिसके चलते लोग घरों में जाने से डर रहे हैं।
