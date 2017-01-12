बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पतंजलि ने मांगा 15 दिन का समय, मिसब्रांडिंग पर लगा था 11 लाख जुर्माना
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 01:05 AM IST
पिछले महीने खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम से जुड़े मामलों में अपर जिला अधिकारी कोर्ट की ओर से लगाए गए जुर्माने संबंधी आदेश के खिलाफ अपील में जाने के लिए पतंजलि योगपीठ की ओर से 15 दिन का समय मांगा गया है।
