इस गांव में फैला है ऐसा 'जादू' कि कोई नहीं रहता बेरोजगार, पढ़ें इसके पीछे की वजह
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 08:21 AM IST
उत्तराखंड में युवा पीढ़ी जहां बेरोजगारी का दंश झेल रही है, वहीं, केमर पट्टी के चोपड़िया गांव में किसी भी परिवार का सदस्य बेरोजगार नहीं है। गांव में पर्यावरणविद् सुंदरलाल बहुगुणा ने शिक्षा की जो अलख जगाई थी, उसी का नतीजा है कि गांव के हर परिवार का सदस्य सरकारी सेवा में कार्यरत हैं।
