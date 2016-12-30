बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: न्यू ईयर के जश्न के लिए तैयार हैं उत्तराखंड की हसीन वादियां
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 10:31 PM IST
थर्टी फर्स्ट और नए साल का जश्न मनाने के लिए उत्तराखंड के पर्यटक स्थलों पर पर्यटकों की चहल-पहल शुरू हो गई है। शुक्रवार को कई पर्यटक रुद्रप्रयाग के पर्यटक स्थल चोपता होते हुए देर शाम औली पहुंचे। औली में पर्यटकों की अच्छी खासी भीड़ जुटी है। जोशीमठ बाजार में भी कई होटल फुल चल रहे हैं।
