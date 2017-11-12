बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
new probleme create for ration card holders
{"_id":"5a07fda14f1c1bb6678bb252","slug":"new-probleme-create-for-ration-card-holders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 01:30 PM IST
सरकार के इस फैसले से राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए नई मुसीबत खड़ी हो गई है। पढ़ें जरूरी खबर...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a07e6b44f1c1bd8538bc83f","slug":"in-pradyumn-murder-case-cctv-showed-a-footage-in-which-accused-student-is-talking-to-pradyumn","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : CCTV \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a05df734f1c1b9f678ba65d","slug":"in-pradyuman-murder-case-know-what-the-knife-seller-told-cbi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a06e4594f1c1bb6678bafc2","slug":"week-after-woman-s-return-daughter-too-back-from-saudi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u0947\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u092c, \u0936\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!