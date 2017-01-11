बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता एनडी तिवारी बेटे के साथ कमल थामने को तैयार
{"_id":"5875beed4f1c1b912bba7fe1","slug":"nd-tiwari-and-his-son-will-join-bjp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u090f\u0928\u0921\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u092e\u0932 \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 10:51 AM IST
कांग्रेस में उपेक्षित दिग्गज नेता नारायण दत्त तिवारी अपने बेटे के साथ कमल थामने को तैयार है।
