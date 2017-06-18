बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारत के इस जनजातिय गांव को मिला है नाग देवता का आशीर्वाद, होता है चमत्कार
{"_id":"594659954f1c1b9a578b4a7f","slug":"naag-devta-ashirwad-in-this-village","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0928\u091c\u093e\u200c\u0924\u093f\u092f \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u093e\u0917 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 04:20 PM IST
सांप को देखकर हर किसी की सिट्टी-पिट्टी गुम हो जाती है, लेकिन भारत में एक ऐसा गांव हैं जहां नाग देवता का आशीर्वाद बरसता है। जानिए सांप से जुड़ा अनोखा रहस्य...
