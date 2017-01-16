बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सावधान! बिना सबूत रुपये लेकर निकले तो हो जाएगा जब्त, ये है लिमिट
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 08:15 PM IST
विधानसभा चुनावों तक निश्चित मात्रा से अधिक की रकम अगर कहीं लेकर जा रहे हों तो आपको उसके प्रमाण से संबंधित कागज साथ रखने होंगे। पकड़े जाने पर कागज प्रस्तुत न कर पाने पर रकम को जब्त कर लिया जाएगा।
