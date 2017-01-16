आपका शहर Close

सावधान! बिना सबूत रुपये लेकर निकले तो हो जाएगा जब्त, ये है लिमिट

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 08:15 PM IST
must have proof over 50 thousands rupees.

विधानसभा चुनावों तक निश्चित मात्रा से अधिक की रकम अगर कहीं लेकर जा रहे हों तो आपको उसके प्रमाण से संबंधित कागज साथ रखने होंगे। पकड़े जाने पर कागज प्रस्तुत न कर पाने पर रकम को जब्त कर लिया जाएगा। 

