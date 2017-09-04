बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कमरे का दरवाजा खोलते ही सामने आ गया सांप, चीखते हुए बाहर की ओर भागे बच्चे, तभी...
Most poisonous snake found in house room
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 08:36 PM IST
कमरे में सांप जाता देख बच्चों की चीख निकल गई। चीख सुनते ही सांप कमरे से बाहर की तरफ भागा। लेकिन इसके बाद जो हुआ बच्चे देखकर कांप गए।
