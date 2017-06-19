बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां देवी खुद भक्तों के बीच आकर दिखाती है चमत्कार, देखकर भी आंखों पर नहीं होता यकीन
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 07:13 PM IST
भारत में कई मंदिर हैं जो अपने रहस्य और चमत्कारों के लिए विश्वप्रसिद्घ हैं। लेकिन भारत का एक ऐसा मंदिर है जहां देवी मां खुद भक्तों के बीच आकर चमत्कार दिखाती है। लेकिन ऐसे चमत्कार देखकर खुद आखों पर भी यकीन नहीं होता।
