Election-2017 Election-2017

उत्तराखंड में भाजपा-कांग्रेस पर बरसीं मायावती, रैली में भीड़ देख बढ़ गया जोश

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 02:47 PM IST
mayawati rally in sitarganj uttarakhand.

उत्तराखंड के ऊधमसिंह नगर जनपद में सितारगंज में आयोजित चुनावी जनसभा में बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने भाजपा और कांग्रेस पर जमकर हमला बोला।

महासंग्राम 2017

