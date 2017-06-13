आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

कश्मीर में एक और जवान शहीदः पांच भाई बहनों में सबसे लाडले थे जीत बहादुर

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 12:57 AM IST
martyr jeet bahadur singh thapa is smallest in his family

जम्मू कश्मीर में शहीद हुए देहरादून के जीत बहादुर सिंह थापा पांच भाई बहनों में सबसे छोटे और लाडले थे। बेटे की मौत की खबर के बाद रो-रोकर मां का बुरा हाल है। क्या कहा उन्‍हाेेनें, जानिए...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

martyr in kashmir terroroist attack

राजनीति

संदीप दीक्षित के 'गुंडा' वाले बयान पर घिरी कांग्रेस, भाजपा ने सोनिया से की माफी की मांग

Sandeep Dikshit's statement BJP demanded apology to Sonia gandhi

Most Viewed

JEE एडवांस के ऑल इंडिया टॉपर सर्वेश ने खोला राज, जानिए कैसे रचा इतिहास

jee advanced 2017 topper sarvesh mehtani interview
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

Pics: मुंशी ऐसी हरकतें करता था, 27 साल की लेडी कांस्टेबल फंदे पर झूल गई

punjab police lady constable suicide
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

मथुरा हादसा: पांच घंटे साथ रहा भाई-बहन का परिवार, नींद में ही सबकुछ खत्म

family of brother and sister died in mathura accident while sleeping in car
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
पिता के साथ बेचता था समोसा, IIT-JEE में हासिल किया 64वां रैंक

पिता के साथ बेचता था समोसा, IIT-JEE में हासिल किया 64वां रैंक

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट: अभावों के बावजूद बुलंद हौसलों से लिखी सफलता की इबारत

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट: अभावों के बावजूद बुलंद हौसलों से लिखी सफलता की इबारत

बेटों के लिए बहुएं ढूंढ रहीं राबड़ी, बाकी कुंवारे नेता कब करेंगे शादी

बेटों के लिए बहुएं ढूंढ रहीं राबड़ी, बाकी कुंवारे नेता कब करेंगे शादी

ये भाई नहीं चाहता, सलमान के सिर बंधे सेहरा, लेकिन क्यों?

ये भाई नहीं चाहता, सलमान के सिर बंधे सेहरा, लेकिन क्यों?