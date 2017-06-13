बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कश्मीर में एक और जवान शहीदः पांच भाई बहनों में सबसे लाडले थे जीत बहादुर
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 12:57 AM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर में शहीद हुए देहरादून के जीत बहादुर सिंह थापा पांच भाई बहनों में सबसे छोटे और लाडले थे। बेटे की मौत की खबर के बाद रो-रोकर मां का बुरा हाल है। क्या कहा उन्हाेेनें, जानिए...
