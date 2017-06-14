बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आतंकियों से मुठभेड़ में देहरादून का लाल शहीद, घर पहुंचा शव तो उमड़ा आंसुओं का सैलाब
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
martyr jeet bahadur cremation with army honor
{"_id":"593f88441126f4c80b8b5256","slug":"martyr-jeet-bahadur-cremation-with-army-honor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0920\u092d\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926, \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u0924\u094b \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 08:21 AM IST
उत्तरी कश्मीर में लाइन ऑफ कंट्रोल (एलओसी) पर नौगांव सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान प्रायोजित आतंकी घुसपैठ की कोशिश को नाकाम करने में शहीद हुए नायक जीत बहादुर थापा का शव देहरादून पहुंच गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top