71 आदमखोरों को मारने वाले इस जांबाज ने दुनिया को कहा अलविदा
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 01:38 PM IST
71 आदमखोर बाघ और तेंदुओं को मार गिराने वाले ‘मिनी कार्बेट’ के नाम से प्रसिद्ध शिकारी ठाकुर दत्त जोशी का निधन हो गया। वह 82 वर्ष के थे। बुधवार शाम स्वास्थ्य में कुछ गिरावट आने पर परिजन उन्हें दिल्ली ले जा रहे थे, लेकिन रास्ते में रामनगर के पास पहुंचते ही उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। शुक्रवार को सीतावनी घाट पर उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा।
