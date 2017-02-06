आपका शहर Close

बेटी जीवा के बर्थडे पर कैप्टन कूल की ससुराल में मस्ती, देखिए एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरें

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 08:30 PM IST
mahendra singh dhoni celebrate daughter jiva happy birthday.

कैप्टन कूल के नाम से मशहूर भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (माही) ने बेटी जीवा का जन्मदिन देहरादून स्थित अपनी ससुराल में मनाया।

mahendra singh dhoni dhoni daughter birthday

