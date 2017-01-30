बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PM मोदी की तरह यहां महात्मा गांधी भी करते थे 'मन की बात'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
mahatma gandhi man ki baat in anashakti ashram
{"_id":"588f382e4f1c1b303de80e9f","slug":"mahatma-gandhi-man-ki-baat-in-anashakti-ashram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 '\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 10:22 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समय समय पर 'मन की बात' से पूरे देश को संबोधित करते हैं। आपको शायद पता न हो महात्मा गांधी भी पत्रों के जरिए मन की बात कहा करते थे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588eed4e4f1c1b303de80c63","slug":"five-unsolved-secrets-realated-to-mahatma-gandhi-assassination-in-birla-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u0940!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5880c8944f1c1b632aefe369","slug":"sravasti-kid-telling-pastlife-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940-\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0939\u093e 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588869594f1c1ba333cf58b4","slug":"interesting-facts-about-abu-dhabi-prince-nahyan-who-is-chief-guest-of-india-in-26-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 '\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top