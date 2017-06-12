बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां नहाने के बाद भर जाती है गोद, भगवान शिव-पार्वती के विवाह से जुड़ा रहस्य
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
lord shiva and parvati marriage in triyuginarayan
{"_id":"593d34b54f1c1ba65d9beedb","slug":"lord-shiva-and-parvati-marriage-in-triyuginarayan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u094b\u0926, \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u093f\u0935-\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 12 Jun 2017 12:18 AM IST
अद्भुत कुंड का नाम है सरस्वती कुंड, इसका निर्माण विष्णु की नासिका से हुआ था और इसलिए ऐसी मान्यता है कि इन कुंड में स्नान से संतानहीनता से मुक्ति मिल जाती है। भगवान शिव के विवाह से जुड़ा है यह रहस्यमय कुंड, जानिए...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top