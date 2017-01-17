बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कहर बनकर टूटा गुलदार, एक रात में खत्म कर दी 40 जिंदगियां
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
leopard killed 40 goats in night.
{"_id":"587e3d274f1c1b233aeff42d","slug":"leopard-killed-40-goats-in-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0932\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 40 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 10:09 PM IST
देहरादून जनपद के विकासनगर क्षेत्र में धमके गुलदार ने एक ही रात में 40 जिंदगियां खत्म कर दीं। अचानक गांव में गुलदार की धमक से लोग दहशत में है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587c72c04f1c1b3603efebf4","slug":"bjp-releases-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 149 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cc65d4f1c1b3403efed77","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-important-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b-\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cca524f1c1b3603efeea2","slug":"the-license-or-rc-have-forgotten-its-fine-know-how","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092f\u093e \u0906\u0930\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top