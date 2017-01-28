बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में देखें: घर के शौचालय में घुसा गुलदार, थम गई लोगों की सांसें
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 06:55 PM IST
भाबर के ग्राम पंचायत दुर्गापुर में एक ग्रामीण के घर की शौचालय में गुलदार घुसने से लोगों में हड़कंप मच गया। ग्रामीण ने सूझबूझ का परिचय देते हुए गुलदार को किसी तरह शौचालय में बंद कर तुरंत वन विभाग को घटना के बारे में सूचना दी।
