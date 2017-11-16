Download App
आपका शहर Close

किराएदार रखें हैं तो पढ़ें आपके फायदे की खबर, ऐसा न किया तो उठाना पड़ेगा बड़ा नुकसान

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 01:06 PM IST
landlords may face bigg loss if do not do tenant verification

अगर आपने भी किराएदार रखें हैं तो ये खबर आपके काम की है। अगर ऐसा नहीं किया तो आपको बड़ा नुकसान हो सकता है।

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

tenant verification must landlords may face big loss landlord faces big problem verification of tenant More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाला जवान तेज बहादुर, देखिए अब क्या कर रहा है?

What is Tej Bahadur Yadav doing now, Know all
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

दो बैंकों में अकाउंट होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, शायद नहीं जानते आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, cashless transaction, online transfer
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

चेक से पैसे का लेन-देन करते हैं तो फॉलो करें नया नियम, वरना नुकसान उठाएंगे

state bank of india changed cheque book rules
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!