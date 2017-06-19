बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए ऐसे अनोखे मंदिर के बारे में, जहां मरा हुआ इंसान भी हो जाता है जिंदा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
lakhamandal temple history
{"_id":"5947d9844f1c1b5a458b4a71","slug":"lakhamandal-temple-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 07:35 PM IST
यहां मरा हुआ इंसान भी हो जाता है जिंदा। आपने देश- दुनिया में बहुत सारे मंदिर देखे होगें जो अपने चमत्कारिक और रहस्यमयी के लिए पुरी दुनिया में प्रसिद्ध रहते होते हैं। ऐसा ही एक चमत्कारिक और रहस्यमयी मंदिर है, जहां मृत भी जिंदा हो जाता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e4f2a1126f4de0b8b458b","slug":"choreographer-ganesh-acharya-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0906\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u2018\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top