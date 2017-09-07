बस दो मिनट में ऐसे पता करें, आपका बैंक खाता आधार से लिंक हुआ या नहीं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
know your bank account link with aadhar or not with these steps{"_id":"59b14a614f1c1bfd7f8b4bbd","slug":"know-your-bank-account-link-with-aadhar-or-not-with-these-steps","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0926\u094b \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सरकार ने सभी बैंक खातों को आधार से लिंक करना अनिवार्य कर दिया है। ऐसे में आपने बैंक में सभी दस्तावेज जमा कर दिए हैं तो आप यह खुद जान सकते हैं कि आपका खाता आधार से लिंक हुआ या नहीं। इस अपनाएं ये स्टेप्स...
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.