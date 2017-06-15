बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कितनी बदली केदारनाथ धाम की स्थिति, ये तस्वीरें बहुत कुछ कहती हैं
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 11:34 AM IST
16 जून 2013 को केदारनाथ में महाप्रलय आई थी। जिसमें हजारों की संख्या में लोगों की जान गई थी। आज चार साल होने को आए हैं कि लेकिन अभी भी केदारनाथ धाम में 12 फीट तक मलबा मौजूद है।
