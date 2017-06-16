बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केदारनाथ आपदा के चार सालः ये भयानक तस्वीरें आज भी याद दिलाती हैं तबाही का मंजर
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 01:06 PM IST
आज ही के दिन चार साल पहले उत्तराखंड के प्रकृति ने कहर बरपाया था। तबाही के दौरान कुछ ऐसी भयानक तस्वीरें कैमरे में कैद हुई जो आज भी दिलों में खौफ पैदा कर देती हैं।
