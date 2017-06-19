बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केदारनाथ धाम के बारे में एक और खतरनाक भविष्यवाणी, नहीं दिया ध्यान तो फिर होगी तबाही
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 09:48 AM IST
चार साल पहले केदारनाथ धाम में आई तबाही के जख्म अभी भी लोगों के मन में ताजा हैं। इस बीच एक और केदारनाथ मंदिर के बारे में एक और खतरनाक बात सामने आई है।
