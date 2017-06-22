बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस साल बना है ऐसा संयोग कि सबकुछ हो सकता है तबाह, जानिए
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 08:27 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय ज्योतिष शोध संगोष्ठि में ज्योतिषियों ने बताया कि ग्रहों की जिन स्थिति के कारण 1962 में भारत और चीन का युद्घ हुआ था। 55 साल बाद 2017 में भी ऐसा संयोग बन रहा है कि सबकुछ तबाह हो सकता है।
