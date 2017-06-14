बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
संकरे रास्ते पर चल नहीं पा रही थी जॉन अब्राहम की कार तो कार के किए दो टुकड़े
{"title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947"}
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 02:44 PM IST
भारत के मोस्ट फेरवेट टूरिस्ट डेस्टीनेशन मसूरी में बॉलीवुड हंक जॉन अब्राहम की 'परमाणु' फिल्म की शूटिंग हो रही है। यहां शूटिंग के दौरान जब संकरे रास्ते पर जॉन अब्राहम की कार चल नहीं पाई तो उसे काट कर दो टुकड़े कर दिए।
