नए साल में बंपर भर्ती: उत्तराखंड वन विभाग में दो हजार नौकरियां
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 10:19 PM IST
नया साल युवाओं के लिए वन विभाग में नौकरियों का तोहफा लाने वाला है। विभाग में विभिन्न पदों पर लगभग दो हजार नौकरियां मिलेंगी। विभाग ने इसके लिए शासन को अधियाचन भेज दिया है।
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
