गंगोत्री की गुफाओं में सीखा था बाबा रामदेव ने योग, जानिए क्या-क्या करना पड़ा था
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 07:32 PM IST
देश ही नहीं विश्व भर में योग को नई पहचान दिलाने वाले योग गुरु बाबा रामदेव ने गंगोत्री की गुफाओं में साधना से आध्यात्मिक प्रेरणा पाकर योग को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने का काम किया है। यहीं उन्होंने स्वामी अपरोक्षानंद से योग के गुर सीखे।
