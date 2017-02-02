बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कभी गुरुद्वारे में लंगर खाने वाला, टीम इंडिया में खेला, बनाया विश्व रिकार्ड
{"_id":"5892cae54f1c1b5a42e80aa7","slug":"indian-cricketer-rishabh-pant-face-struggle-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 11:36 AM IST
इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ बेंगलुरु में खेले गए तीसरे टी-20 मैच से भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में प्रवेश करने वाले ऋषभ पंत को ये सुनहरा मौका ऐसे ही नहीं मिला। इसके लिए उन्होंने कड़ी मेहनत और संघर्ष किया है। अच्छे प्रदर्शन के बल पर भारतीय टी20 क्रिकेट टीम में जगह बनाने वाले ऋषभ पंत को ने रणजी क्रिकेट इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक जमाने का कारनामा अंजाम दिया।
