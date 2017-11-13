बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आपने भी कराया है कोई बीमा तो पढ़ें ये जरूरी खबर, नहीं तो झेलनी पड़ सकती है परेशानी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
important news about Insurance Policy link with aadhar
{"_id":"5a094b0c4f1c1bca678bb0e4","slug":"important-news-about-insurance-policy-link-with-aadhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:31 PM IST
अगर आपने कोई बीमा कराया है तो यह खबर आपके लिए हैं। पढ़ लें, नहीं तो आपको परेशानी झेलनी पड़ सकती है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0846a44f1c1bec538bc9b7","slug":"big-news-about-coin-ban-in-roorkee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 10 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a084e1b4f1c1b9f678bac8e","slug":"jio-super-cashback-recharge-offers-on-399-rupees-plan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 99 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a07fda14f1c1bb6678bb252","slug":"new-probleme-create-for-ration-card-holders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!