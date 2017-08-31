बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब हैवान बन गया पति कर दिए पत्नी के 72 टुकड़े, पढ़ें प्यार का खौफनाक अंजाम
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 01:06 PM IST
प्यार हुआ तो दोनों ने शादी करने का फैसला किया। शादी के बाद कई सालों तक सबकुछ ठीक रहा। लेकिन पति को फिर किसी और से प्यार हो गया। इसके बाद खून का जो खेल खेला गया उसने पूरे देश को झकझोर दिया।
